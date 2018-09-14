Phenix City police chase ends in Lakebottom Park with man arrested on trail

A chase from Phenix City ended in Columbus Friday morning when a man was taken into custody on the walking trail at Lakebottom Park, witnesses said.
The name of the man in his late 20s or early 30s wasn’t available as police vehicles from the Phenix City Police Department and Columbus police swarmed the area near Cherokee Avenue and 13th Street. He was placed into a Columbus police car and taken to the Muscogee County Jail.
Witnesses at the scene said a Phenix City police cruiser was chasing an eastbound white Toyota before it stopped in the westbound lane on 13th Street between Gurr and Monroe avenues. A Phenix City officer chased the man who ran from the vehicle and took him into custody on the trail.
No charges and other details of the arrest were available.
Comments