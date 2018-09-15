Man nabbed after police chase in Lakebottom Park faces theft charge, police said

A man who led Phenix City police into Columbus before he was captured on the walking trail at Lakebottom Park has been identified, authorities said.
Gabriel Howard, 33, of Columbus, was charged with one count each of theft by bringing stolen property into the state and driving while license suspended after his 10:40 a.m. Friday arrest on Cherokee Avenue. He is held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Friday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Police said Howard still faces outstanding warrants from Russell and Lee counties in Alabama. He is accused of fleeing from Phenix City police into Columbus in a stolen white 2001 Honda Accord valued at $1,000.
Witnesses at the scene said a Phenix City police cruiser chased the eastbound car before it stopped in the westbound lane on 13th Street between Gurr and Monroe avenues. A Phenix City officer chased the man who ran from the vehicle and took him into custody on the walking trail.
Phenix City Police Department and Columbus police swarmed the area near Cherokee Avenue and 13th Street. More than a half-dozen police vehicles from both agencies were at the park after Howard’s arrest.
No injuries were reported in the chase .
