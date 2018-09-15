Man charged with trafficking in meth but no location listed

A Friday investigation by the Special Operations Unit has led to trafficking in methamphetamine and other charges against a suspect, Columbus police said.
Travis Thomas, 31, was taken into custody on outstanding warrants at 5:07 p.m. Friday but his arrest report failed to indicate the location. In addition to trafficking in meth, Thomas was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, battery and criminal trespass.
Traffic offenses include fleeing to elude law enforcement, driving while license suspended, stop sign and reckless driving. Thomas is held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
No amount of meth was listed in the report for the trafficking charge.
The suspect wasn’t injured during his arrest, police said.
