Defense attorney: My client ‘... is no longer capable of funding any more of his defense’

An apparent chase from Phenix City ended in Columbus Friday morning when a man was taken into custody on the walking trail at Lakebottom Park , witnesses said. This is raw video from the scene of the arrest.
Overdoses on synthetic cannabinoids, sometimes known as K2 or Spice, are the latest deadly epidemic in Florida Prisons. The Florida Department of Corrections suspects K2 is behind a dramatic uptick in prison deaths.
Columbus Police Maj. J.D. Hawk said at least 104 suspects were arrested and 301 charges were filed during “Operation Street Sweep” through high crime areas in Columbus last week, authorities said Tuesday.
Surveillance video from an Aldi grocery store in Cooper City shows an elderly woman shopping while her purse sits just inches away from her in a shopping cart. The thief reaches into the victim’s purse, grabs the victim's wallet and flees the store.
Video from an Ingram Pye Elementary School security camera shows a teacher being punched in 2014. The man accused of punching the teacher pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery in Bibb County Superior Court on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018.
Convenience store surveillance footage shows Westside Gangster Crip leader Andre Taylor being shot to death in the M&M Grocery parking lot April 3, 2017. His killer, Calvin Stapleton of the Folk gang, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Organizers call it "America's Night Out Against Crime." Most people know it as National Night Out. This year's event is Aug. 7 in communities across America. Here's a quick look at what it is, with sights and sounds from previous years' events.
Listen as Rebecca Haynie's defense present an opening statement in their motion to dismiss her trial, stating that her rights to a speedy trial have been violated. The prosecution says no, and that the defense is in part to blame for the delays
A shooting at the Camp Benning Apartments on Ticknor Drive has left one person injured and Columbus police searching for clues. The victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus but no condition is available.
Arthur James Jones was 14 years old when he was jailed for burglary and 15 when he was convicted and sent to state prison. For nine years, he knew no other life. All that changed Wednesday, when freed at age 23. This is his story.
An 18-year old Columbus male died early Thursday morning of multiple gunshot wounds outside of a Winston Road residence, Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley said. Emanul Banks was pronounced dead at 2:12 a.m.
These are excerpts from the opening statement made Monday afternoon by defense attorney Stacey Jackson on behalf of his client James Oliver, who is accused of fatally shooting Bobby Seawright Jr. in 2016.
Senior Assistant District Attorney Don Kelly made his opening statement Monday afternoon during the murder trial of James Oliver. Oliver is charged in the December 2016 fatal shooting death of Bobby Seawright Jr.
Police stopped Nathaniel Washington-Ghant III, 36, Tuesday for a seat belt violation and learned he had an outstanding murder warrant. He was taken into custody and appeared Thursday in Columbus Recorder's Court. His parents spoke after the hearing.