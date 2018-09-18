Rape suspect accused of threats and intimidating woman if he’s not freed from jail

A man charged in the July 3 rape of a woman faces additional charges after threats to the victim from the Muscogee County Jail, Columbus police said.
Michael Winslett, 58, has been held in the Muscogee County Jail since he was charged in the rape of a 43-year-old woman on Fourth Avenue. He was charged on Monday with influencing a witness and terroristic threats intimidation, both felonies. A Recorder’s Court hearing is set for 2 p.m. Thursday.
Police said Winslett is accused of attempting to send a letter to a man from the jail to get someone to threaten and beat the alleged rape victim. The suspect advised the man and a woman to get a group of people to “beat her and her boyfriend” if he’s not out of jail by Friday.
The woman lived in the home shared with her boyfriend and two others before the rape was reported.
Comments