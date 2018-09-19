Fireworks awaken Crystal Drive residents who feared it was shotgun blasts

A police search for what sounded like shotgun blasts early Tuesday led to the arrest of two men who were shooting fireworks in the back of a mobile home at 6023 Crystal Valley Drive, police said Wednesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Ryan Reynolds, 19, and Trevor Seeley, 21, pleaded not guilty to one count each of prohibited fireworks activities and given a $500 own recognizance bond. Facing a second charge of theft by receiving a stolen Glock pistol, Seeley ‘s bond totaled $3,000 and Judge Julius Hunter bound the cases over to Muscogee Superior Court.
Officer Micah Messer said he and other officers were called to Lot 222 on Crystal Valley Drive about 7:20 a.m. to check on shots heard from a shotgun. Officers went to the lot and found two men identified as Seeley and Reynolds. Both men admitted to setting off fireworks behind the lot.
During a search, police found a .45-caliber Glock 21 on Reynolds who said he found the pistol. A .40-caliber Glock pistol was found on Seeley and a check on the weapon reveled it was stolen in 2015. That prompted police to charge Seeley with theft by receiving stolen property.
Hunter warned both men if they appear again in court on a fireworks charge.
“That was very disruptable,” he said.
Comments