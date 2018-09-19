Columbus police release images of most wanted criminals

The Columbus Police recently release a 2018 Wanted Persons BOLO for Part 1 crimes. Police say you should NOT approach these men. They ask you to call 911. This reflects information released Sept. 18, 2018.
Here’s a list of the most wanted felons in Columbus

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

September 19, 2018 04:43 PM

In a move aimed at getting dangerous felons off the street, the Columbus Police Department has posted nearly two dozen of the 2018 Most Wanted Violent Offenders on Facebook.

Charges range from murder and child molestation to lesser property crimes of burglary and auto thefts. At least four suspects are sought in homicides and armed robberies while at least three are wanted for child molestation, firearms possession and robbery charges.

Don’t attempt to apprehend any of these suspects under any circumstances. Their arrest should be left to police. If you know the location of any of the individuals, please call 911 .

