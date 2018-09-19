Here’s a list of the most wanted felons in Columbus

In a move aimed at getting dangerous felons off the street, the Columbus Police Department has posted nearly two dozen of the 2018 Most Wanted Violent Offenders on Facebook.
Charges range from murder and child molestation to lesser property crimes of burglary and auto thefts. At least four suspects are sought in homicides and armed robberies while at least three are wanted for child molestation, firearms possession and robbery charges.
Don’t attempt to apprehend any of these suspects under any circumstances. Their arrest should be left to police. If you know the location of any of the individuals, please call 911 .
Comments