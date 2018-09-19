Former Phenix City player, Tuskegee assistant coach sentenced on federal gun charge

Arrested for cocaine and marijuana in Russell County this past March, a former Phenix City football star and assistant coach at Alabama’s Tuskegee University has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of having a gun while selling drugs.
U.S. District Court Judge Emily Marks sentenced Ramone Jardon Nickerson of Phenix City to 37 months in federal prison on the gun charge Tuesday in Montgomery.
Authorities said Nickerson, 33, was arrested March 23 when investigators found him with about 3 ounces of cocaine, a pound of marijuana and a .40-caliber handgun.
Federal agents alleged Nickerson had been selling cocaine and marijuana in the Tuskegee area. A grand jury indicted him on two charges of possessing a controlled substance with the intent to distribute it and having a firearm while committing a drug-trafficking offense.
After playing football for Central High School in Phenix City, Nickerson played for the Columbus Lions arena football team and worked as an assistant football coach at Tuskegee.
