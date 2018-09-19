Man charged with trafficking in meth faces 23 total charges in Columbus

A Columbus man arrested by authorities Friday is wanted on trafficking in methamphetamine and 22 other charges.
Travis T. Thomas, 31, delayed his Recorder’s Court hearing Wednesday until 8 a.m. Sept. 27 to hire an attorney. No bond was set on the trafficking, three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer charges .
Columbus police were notified at 5:07 p.m. Friday that the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas on outstanding warrants in Russell County.
Traffic charges date to April 23, 2017 at Hamilton and River Road. An agent with the Special Operations Unit spotted Thomas as he left the parking lot in a Ford Mustang at Dollar General where he failed to signal while turning onto Hamilton Road. As Thomas approached Veterans Parkway, he disregarded the redlight and continued north on River Road toward Manchester Expressway.
Police said he disregarded the traffic sign at the intersection and fled into Alabama at speeds or more than 50 mph over the limit. Warrants were issued in that chase the next day.
Seven months later on Nov. 30, 2017, Thomas was observed while an agent was patrolling 32nd Street and Seventh Avenue. He was standing in the roadway near the intersection. He was able to elude authorities on trafficking in meth, obstruction of law enforcement and other charges.
