Police seize fake gun brandished by male student at Northside High School

Columbus police seized a fake gun at Northside High School Wednesday after witnesses said the weapon was brandished by a male student on campus, the director of communications for the Muscogee County School District said.
No injuries were reported in the incident which occurred about 1:20 p.m. in the courtyard at 2002 American Way. Police seized the fake weapon without incident and the investigation is continuing.
Mercedes Parham, director of communications, said administrators immediately notified law enforcement after they received a report from witnesses.
Under school district policy, students are prohibited from carrying weapons or replicas of weapons of any kind on campus. Parham said the school district will continue to work with law enforcement to ensure the safety of students and personnel.
