Teen with fake gun at Northside High affiliated with Crips gang, police said

A Northside High School student accused of pulling a fake gun on another Wednesday was ordered held without bond Thursday after a Columbus police officer testified he’s affiliated with a subset of the Crips gang.
Sherman Andrea McClendon, 17, was originally charged with carrying weapons within school safety zones, participation in criminal gang activity and pointing a pistol at another after the 1:20 p.m. incident at 2002 American Way.
Officer Jake Siter testified the teen grabbed a blue bandana from a backpack then pulled an air pistol that fires pellets and sounds like a real gun. Recorder’s Court Judge Julius Hunter upgraded the misdemeanor pointing a pistol charge to aggravated assault, a felony.
Hunter also denied motions on the other two felony charges from public defender Robin King and bound all charges with no bond to Muscogee Superior Court.
King argued there is no weapon with the fake gun. “We do not have a hand gun here,” she told the court.
Siter disagreed, stating the gun is a replica of the Springfield semi-automatic pistol and fires pellets. “Pull the trigger, it makes a sound just like my firearm,” he said.
Assistant District Attorney Matt Brown objected to any change from the felony assault charge. “It could cause serious injury,” he said.
Siter said he was working part-time security at the high school when he was called to an incident in the cafeteria courtyard. He said the suspect and another student were arguing when McClendon took a bandana from his backpack before pulling the pistol and pointing it at the student. The victim told police that he believes the suspect is a gang member.
The suspect said he felt the victim was going to have him jumped. Siter said he also admitted to being part of the Neighborhood Golden 60s, a subset of the Crips gang.
King said there was some provocation between the teens. “He was afraid,” she said of McClendon.
The officer said the student faced suspension after his arrest on the charges. He must appear before the school tribunal.
