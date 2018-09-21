Phenix City woman sought in connection with missing infant girl from Valley, Ala.

The Valley, Ala., Police Department is seeking the location of a 32-year-old woman on domestic violence charges after a 4-month-old girl was taken from her father’s home on Wednesday.
Authorities are looking for Candace Roxanne Cauley , who is the non custodial mother of the infant, Kaylee Roxanne McGill. No vehicle type for Cauley is known by authorities.
Maj. Mike Reynolds said Cauley of Phenix City may face other charges in connection with the missing child.
Anyone with information on the infant or Cauley should call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or the Valley Area Crime Stoppers at 334-756-8200.
