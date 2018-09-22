Columbus police arrest man wearing mask on Dozier Street

A Columbus man was arrested late Friday after police spotted him on Dozier Street with a mask concealing his face, police said.
Christopher McMillion , 47, was taken into custody after a foot chase and held in the Muscogee County Jail. He was charged with one count each of wearing a mask, obstruction of law enforcement and criminal trespass for a 2 p.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
A patrol officer attempted to contact McMillion after he was observed wearing a mask about 9:20 p.m. . The suspect ran from officers before he taken into custody.
Comments