Christopher McMillion \
Christopher McMillion \ Muscogee County Sheriff's Office
Christopher McMillion \ Muscogee County Sheriff's Office

Crime

Columbus police arrest man wearing mask on Dozier Street

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

September 22, 2018 11:25 AM

A Columbus man was arrested late Friday after police spotted him on Dozier Street with a mask concealing his face, police said.

Christopher McMillion , 47, was taken into custody after a foot chase and held in the Muscogee County Jail. He was charged with one count each of wearing a mask, obstruction of law enforcement and criminal trespass for a 2 p.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court.

A patrol officer attempted to contact McMillion after he was observed wearing a mask about 9:20 p.m. . The suspect ran from officers before he taken into custody.

  Comments  