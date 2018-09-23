Woman dies of gunshots after shooting at Macon and Rigdon roads, police said

Gunfire at the corner of Macon and Rigdon roads late Saturday has left a Columbus teen dead, Columbus authorities said.
Destinee Virgin, 18, was pronounced dead of multiple gunshots in the emergency room at Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus at 7:45 p.m. , Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley said. Her body will be transported to the crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
Police were called to Macon and Rigdon roads about 7 p.m. to investigate a shooting. At the scene they found Virgin suffering from gunshots.
Worley said the victim had just stepped out of a car at the intersection before shots were fired. Police said the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, a gray 2004 Nissan Maxima 4-door with tinted windows and a paper tag. The suspect is described as a black male, with skinny build, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and about 17 - 21 years old.
The death is the 26th homicide recorded by the coroner’s office this year and the 24th investigated by Columbus police.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact detective Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363 or robertnicholas@columbusga.org.
