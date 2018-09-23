Murder victim went missing in April and was found, leading to teen boyfriend’s arrest

An 18-year-old woman shot to death Saturday night in the Midtown area of Columbus was the same person who went missing in late April. She was reportedly found within a couple of days, later leading to kidnapping charges against a Columbus teen.
Destinee Virgin of Columbus was pronounced dead about 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus hospital, according to Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley.
Virgin had been shot multiple times near the intersection of Macon and Rigdon roads, with the Columbus Police Department dispatching officers to the scene around 7 p.m. Worley told the Ledger-Enquirer that the woman had stepped out of the car just before shots were fired.
The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, which was a gray 2004 Nissan Maxima four-door sedan with a paper tag, according to a police report. Police described the suspect as a black male, about 5-feet, 9-inches tall with a “skinny build” and an age range between 17 and 21 years.
News of the horrific murder — the 26th homicide this year in the city — was buzzing Sunday on Facebook, with those posting on the site discussing Virgin’s brief disappearance in April amid a relationship fraught with domestic violence. She was 17 at that time.
It was in mid-May that Markel Ervin, 17, was charged by police with kidnapping and false imprisonment, alleging he held the teen almost 48 hours and struck her in the face. He also faced firearm charges of shooting a gun randomly on Floyd Road. As of Sunday afternoon, there was no additional information on the status of those charges.
Virgin was identified as Ervin’s former girlfriend during that May Recorder’s Court hearing.
Columbus police also did not release more details on the case Sunday, although it asked anyone with information to contact Detective Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363 or via email at robertnicholas@columbusga.org.
