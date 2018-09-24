One dead, two hospitalized — all near 90 years old — in east Columbus attack

Three elderly Columbus victims, all in or near their 90s, were assaulted Monday morning and one has died from his injuries, according to Columbus Police Major J.D. Hawk.

Police were called around 10:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Victoria Drive, off Steam Mill Road in east Columbus. Two of those injured are being treated at Piedmont Regional Midtown campus and one suspect is in custody, Hawk said.

Hawk said the initial call police received was a report of a man running around the neighborhood naked. He cited no previous conflict between the victims and the suspect. He said so far the only correlation is that they reside in the same neighborhood.

He would not give a cause of death nor further describe the suspect in custody. Hawk said at least one of the victims is around age 90 or older and the others were of similar age.

Assistant Coroner Charles Newton confirmed one fatality and two other victims, but did not provide a time of death or cause of death.

Stay with us as we update this breaking story.