Student found in possession of gun at Columbus school

A Columbus teenager was found in possession of a gun on school grounds Tuesday.
The student, a ninth-grade boy, was removed from the Spencer High School campus, Muscogee County School District communications director Mercedes Parham said in a news release.
“He will face immediate disciplinary action, pending a tribunal hearing,” she said. “This incident remains under investigation with the Columbus Police Department; charges are pending.”
A fellow student told Spencer administrators about the dangerous situation. They contacted law enforcement, which conducted an investigation that found and confiscated the gun without incident, Parham said.
“We are fortunate that this incident did not result in any injuries,” she said. “. . . We commend the student who reported this violation to administrators in a timely manner and encourage all parents and students to carefully review the Student Code of Conduct in light of this incident.”
Rule No. 3 in the MCSD’s Code of Conduct states “A student shall not possess, use, handle, transmit, or control any objects which is or may reasonably be considered a weapon.”
Failure to adhere to this rule will result in immediate disciplinary action, which could include expulsion, Parham said.
