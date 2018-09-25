Update: Man charged with killing Destinee Virgin appears in Recorder’s Court
Markel Ervin, 17, center, appeared in Columbus Recorder's Court Tuesday. He is charged with murder for Destinee Virgin’s fatal shooting Saturday, but he also faces accusations from an April 25 incident in which he allegedly held her against his will.
One elderly person and two other elderly victims were attacked in a Columbus home Monday morning. Police responded to a call of a naked man running around the neighborhood. No cause of death was given by coroner.
Three elderly Columbus victims, all in or near their 90s, were assaulted Monday morning and one has died from his injuries, according to Columbus Police Major J.D. Hawk. Police were called around 10:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Victoria Drive.
Northside High student Sherman McClendon, 17, pulled a gas-powered pellet handgun and a blue bandana and pointed it at another student. Police say he presented himself as a gang member, and is now held without bond until his hearing in Superior Court
The Columbus Police recently release a 2018 Wanted Persons BOLO for Part 1 crimes. Police say you should NOT approach these men. They ask you to call 911. This reflects information released Sept. 18, 2018.
An apparent chase from Phenix City ended in Columbus Friday morning when a man was taken into custody on the walking trail at Lakebottom Park , witnesses said. This is raw video from the scene of the arrest.
Overdoses on synthetic cannabinoids, sometimes known as K2 or Spice, are the latest deadly epidemic in Florida Prisons. The Florida Department of Corrections suspects K2 is behind a dramatic uptick in prison deaths.
Columbus Police Maj. J.D. Hawk said at least 104 suspects were arrested and 301 charges were filed during “Operation Street Sweep” through high crime areas in Columbus last week, authorities said Tuesday.
Surveillance video from an Aldi grocery store in Cooper City shows an elderly woman shopping while her purse sits just inches away from her in a shopping cart. The thief reaches into the victim’s purse, grabs the victim's wallet and flees the store.
Video from an Ingram Pye Elementary School security camera shows a teacher being punched in 2014. The man accused of punching the teacher pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery in Bibb County Superior Court on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018.
Convenience store surveillance footage shows Westside Gangster Crip leader Andre Taylor being shot to death in the M&M Grocery parking lot April 3, 2017. His killer, Calvin Stapleton of the Folk gang, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Organizers call it "America's Night Out Against Crime." Most people know it as National Night Out. This year's event is Aug. 7 in communities across America. Here's a quick look at what it is, with sights and sounds from previous years' events.
Listen as Rebecca Haynie's defense present an opening statement in their motion to dismiss her trial, stating that her rights to a speedy trial have been violated. The prosecution says no, and that the defense is in part to blame for the delays
A shooting at the Camp Benning Apartments on Ticknor Drive has left one person injured and Columbus police searching for clues. The victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus but no condition is available.
