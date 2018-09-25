Update: Man charged with killing Destinee Virgin appears in Recorder’s Court

Markel Ervin, 17, center, appeared in Columbus Recorder's Court Tuesday. He is charged with murder for Destinee Virgin’s fatal shooting Saturday, but he also faces accusations from an April 25 incident in which he allegedly held her against his will.
By
Synthetic Marijuana kills in Florida’s Prisons

Crime

Synthetic Marijuana kills in Florida’s Prisons

Overdoses on synthetic cannabinoids, sometimes known as K2 or Spice, are the latest deadly epidemic in Florida Prisons. The Florida Department of Corrections suspects K2 is behind a dramatic uptick in prison deaths.

Woman stalks elderly victim before stealing her wallet

Crime

Woman stalks elderly victim before stealing her wallet

Surveillance video from an Aldi grocery store in Cooper City shows an elderly woman shopping while her purse sits just inches away from her in a shopping cart. The thief reaches into the victim’s purse, grabs the victim's wallet and flees the store.

Parent slugs teacher at Georgia elementary school

News

Parent slugs teacher at Georgia elementary school

Video from an Ingram Pye Elementary School security camera shows a teacher being punched in 2014. The man accused of punching the teacher pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery in Bibb County Superior Court on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018.

Macon gang leader’s murder captured by security camera

News

Macon gang leader’s murder captured by security camera

Convenience store surveillance footage shows Westside Gangster Crip leader Andre Taylor being shot to death in the M&M Grocery parking lot April 3, 2017. His killer, Calvin Stapleton of the Folk gang, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Police: Afternoon shooting leaves one injured

Crime

Police: Afternoon shooting leaves one injured

A shooting at the Camp Benning Apartments on Ticknor Drive has left one person injured and Columbus police searching for clues. The victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus but no condition is available.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service