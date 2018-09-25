Seale, Ala., woman dies in crash near Montgomery

A Seale , Ala., woman is dead after the SUV in which she was a passenger collided with a truck Monday on Atlanta Highway about four miles east of Montgomery, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
Shirley Nulton, 67, died at a local hospital after the 5:30 p.m. crash near Wares Ferry Road.
Alabama state troopers said Nulton was a passenger in a 2007 Nissan Murano when it collided with a 2018 International 400.
The Nissan driver was injured and transported to Baptist Medical Center South.
The crash remains under investigation by troopers. No other details of the collision were available.
