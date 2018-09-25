Suspect identified in Victoria Drive assault that left man dead, wife in hospital

A suspect has been identified in the Monday assault that left a man dead and his wife beaten in the Wickam Heights neighborhood, Columbus police said Tuesday.
Darius Travick, 27, is charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the death of 92-year-old John Dawson and the beating of his 89-year-old wife in the 400 block of Victoria Drive. Travick was taken into custody at the scene and held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Friday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Columbus police were called about 10:40 a.m. to the neighborhood to check on people fighting with a nude man. Officers were told a man identified as Travick was seen leaving the home of Dawson and attempted to enter the victim’s vehicle.
Realizing that Travick didn’t live there, neighbors confronted him and a fight ensued with the neighbors. Patrol officers arrested Travick at the scene and initially took him to Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus for an evaluation before he was booked into the jail.
Officers found Dawson dead inside the home. Found beaten and stabbed, Dawson’s wife was transported to the same hospital where she was treated for injuries.
The death remains under investigation by the Homicide Unit. More charges may be filed in the case, police said. Anyone who has information about the murder of John Dawson should contact Sgt. Anthony Locey at 706-225-4291 or alocey@columbusga.org.
