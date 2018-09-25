Lee County authorities conduct search on Davis Circle in death of Phenix City man

At least five investigators from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on Davis Circle in Phenix City Tuesday in connection with an ongoing investigation in the 2015 death of Jeffery Michael Sharritt.
“At this point we are just going to do a check of the status of the investigation based on today’s results,” Sheriff Jay Jones said. “We are not commenting in regard to what we may or may not have found during the search warrant.”
The investigation into the death of 35-year-old Sharritt of Phenix City has been open since possible human remains were found off Lee Road 241 in Salem, Ala., in September 2015. The partial human remains were analyzed and identified as those of Sharritt, the sheriff said.
“We recently received some information that gave us reason to believe that there may be some evidence connected to the homicide investigation of the victim, Jeffery Michael Sharritt ,” he said.
Investigators were at the location for most of the morning with assistance from the Phenix City Police Department.
Jones said Phenix City police are running a parallel investigation into the disappearance of 39-year-old Kristi Nicole Sharritt. She was reported missing to authorities in July 2017. “ Mrs. Sharritt has not been seen in quite some time,” the sheriff said.
Phenix City authorities were not available for comment Tuesday afternoon.
