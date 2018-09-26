Police seek Columbus pastor on child molestation and other sex charges

Columbus police are looking for a local pastor wanted on eight charges including six on sexual assault.
Outstanding warrants have been issued for Christopher Daron Smith, pastor of Word of Truth Ministries in Columbus. The charges include two counts each of aggravated child molestation, child molestation, sodomy and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Smith’s location is unknown. “We are looking for him,” said Police Lt. Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick, head of the Special Victims Unit which includes sex crimes.
Records show the case dates to July 6, 2017. An investigation was launched after an officer was called to the Sexual Assault Support Center at 2027 Sixth Ave. to take a report on a sexual assault.
The assault is alleged to have occurred about 11:08 a.m. but no location was listed.
