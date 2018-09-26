Treasurer for youth sports association charged with felony theft in missing $17,501

The treasurer of the Hamilton Youth Sports Association was taken into custody Tuesday and charged in connection with missing funds totaling $17,501.39, Harris County authorities said Wednesday.
Tamara Davis faces one count of felony theft by conversion charge after an investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy Chris Walden said. She was released on bond from the detention center.
Walden said an investigation was launched a few days before Davis of Hamilton was arrested. The chief deputy couldn’t specify whether more charges will be filed. “It’s really hard to say at this point,” he said. “Right now, she is the only person that is a suspect. We are still pretty early on in the investigation.”
The Hamilton Youth Sports Association found a negative balance in the non-profit organization’s bank account, said Steve Felt, president of the association. The association contacted the sheriff’s office and started the investigation.
The association is in the middle of the season for four youth football age groups but all programs will continue, Felt said. The association also has programs in Little League baseball and basketball.
“This is not going to stop us,” Felt said. “We are getting tremendous support not just from our community but people who don’t know us are calling. “
To raise money, the association is sponsoring a car wash from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 27 at the Farm Bureau next to the middle school in Hamilton. Contact Felt at hamiltonsports.org@gmail.com if you are interested in making a donation or you would like to learn more about the Hamilton Youth Sports Association.
