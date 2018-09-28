Son must stay away from mother after he’s charged with battery, exploiting elderly

A Columbus man pleaded not guilty to entering his mother’s apartment and knocking her to the floor during a dispute, an officer testified Friday in Recorder’s Court .
Michael McDuffie, 43, of Columbus faces one count of exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elderly persons, battery family violence, criminal trespassing and theft by taking. Judge Julius Hunter ordered McDuffie held in the Muscogee County Jail on bonds totaling $12,500 and bound the charges over to Superior Court. If McDuffie is able to make bond, Hunter said he must stay away from his mother and have no contact with her.
Officer Jerry Yarbrough said he was called to the 676 Sixth Ave. apartment of the 66-year-old mother about an 11:45 a.m. attack on Aug. 22. She was injured on her legs and arms. The son had moved out of the apartment because mother had constant problems with him.
The mother told the officer that her son entered the apartment after she left her side door open to let some air inside. She was knocked to the floor, causing her to strike her head on a TV stand. The victim also said she was struck with a floor fan.
The son is accused of going into her room and taking her keys. She was trying to make a call on her cell phone before it was snatched from her hand and thrown across the room, damaging the screen on the phone.
Yarbrough said McDuffie was taken into custody Wednesday by officers on Cusseta Road near 25th Avenue.
McDuffie was represented by public defender Robin King but he didn’t testify. Seeking a bond, King noted the suspect’s mother wasn’t treated by emergency medical services personnel at the scene.
