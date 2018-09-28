Police seize almost $5,000 in heroin, pot after car crashes into tree on Elm Drive

A man who fled from a Tactical Unit and crashed on Elm Drive pleaded not guilty to trafficking in heroin Friday in Recorder’s Court.
Marco Dunlap, 25, of Columbus also faced one count each of fleeing or attempting to elude police, sell, manufacture of controlled substance, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of drug related object and failing to maintain lane. Judge Julius Hunter ordered Dunlap held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail on the trafficking charge and bound all charges over to Muscogee Superior Court.
Special Agent Ken Culverson said the unit was conducting a drug investigation in north Columbus on Feb. 24 when Dunlap, a wanted suspect, was spotted behind the wheel of a Chrysler PT Cruiser. Officers turned on lights and siren as the car fled from police.
“We knew who Dunlap was,” Culverson said. “We knew he had outstanding warrants.”
The vehicle crashed into a tree in the 2300 block of Elm Drive where Dunlap fled from the vehicle. Four tires on the car were flattened. His identification was left inside the vehicle.
Officers found a 9 mm Ruger pistol during a search. A Nike backpack was found with almost 12 ounces of marijuana . In a Crown Royal bag, police found 4.3 grams of heroin. The two drugs had a street value of an estimated $4,759.
Dunlap was represented by defense attorney Stacey Jackson but he didn’t testify. He was arrested by officers on Saturday.
