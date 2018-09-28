Hardaway students charged with public indecency after found hiding near ballfield

Two Hardaway High School students were charged with public indecency Wednesday after police found them hiding near the baseball field at 2901 College Drive, Columbus police said.
Octavia Chanel Jackson, 18, and 16-year-old boy were both charged after a police officer working security received a tip about two students. Jackson was booked into the Muscogee County Jail but later released on bond.
The officer was notified about two students hiding near the baseball field in the back of the school. The students were partially disrobed and about to engage in some sexual activity but were halted.
