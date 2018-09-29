Woman shot in back while walking with sisters at Wilson Apartments, police say

A 26-year-old woman escaped serious injuries Saturday after she was grazed with a bullet in the back in Wilson Apartments, police said.
The woman was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus after the 2 p.m. shooting near the 316 Building on Seventh Avenue at 32nd Street. She was treated for non life-threatening injuries, police said.
The woman was walking with two of her sisters outside the building when they heard a pop and she felt a bullet graze her in the back.
Police sealed off the south corner of the apartment building while officers investigated the shooting. Police had no suspect and no witness to the shooting late Saturday. The shooting remained under investigation.
