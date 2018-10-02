Criminal charges pending in case of spiked drinks at local high school, police say

Criminal charges are pending as the Valley Police Department investigates allegations of students ingesting drinks spiked with illegal substances at Valley High School.
At approximately 11:45 a.m. EDT Monday, the school’s resource officer was called in reference reference to a student who had ingested an unknown substance and became sick, Valley police Maj. Mike Reynolds said Tuesday in a news release.
“The student stated that they were given a drink by another student and that it possibly contained codeine,” Reynolds said. “During the initial investigation, officers learned that two students, one of which is 18 years old, had brought the adulterated drinks to the school from home and had passed them around to at least five other students. Two of the students were taken to East Alabama-Lanier Hospital for treatment and released.
“The parents of the involved students were called to the school, and several of them stated that they would have their children tested for illegal substances. The investigation is still ongoing and students are being interviewed. Some of the drink that was passed around has been recovered and will be tested by forensic sciences. Charges are pending in both the Circuit Court and the Juvenile Court.”
