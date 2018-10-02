Four charged with trafficking meth and heroin in $9,000 drug bust, Columbus police say

A drug investigation on Schaul Street has led to the arrest of four suspects on trafficking charges and the seizure of more than $9,000 worth of heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana, an agent with the Special Operations Unit testified Tuesday in Recorder’s Court.
Jessie Boswell, 39, Reginald Kimbrough, 48, Rufus Carter, 50, and Tommy, Carter, 51, pleaded not guilty to one count each of trafficking in heroin, trafficking in meth, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Judge Julius Hunter ordered the men held without bond on the trafficking charges and bound the cases over to Muscogee Superior Court.
Agent Travis Contreras said officers served a search warrant at 2212 Schaul St. at 11:33 a.m. Saturday after a confidential informant purchased heroin three times valued at $300 or less from a man identified as Boswell. Police said 10.9 grams of heroin were placed in a pot of grits as police entered the house.
The heroin was valued at $3,270. Officers also found 2.1 ounces of meth worth $5,880 and 5 to 6 grams of marijuana valued at an estimated $60. They also seized digital scales, plastic baggies commonly used to package illegal drugs and a 9 mm Ruger pistol.
The total value of the meth, heroin and marijuana is estimated at $9,210.
Curtis Thomas, 31, was outside the home in a car where the search warrant was executed. He was charged with having an open container of beer, possessing drug-related objects and possession of a small amount of heroin valued at $210. The judge set bonds totaling $2,950 and bound the charges over to Superior Court.
