Man found shot to death in south Columbus yard, police say

Columbus police are investigating a homicide on the corner of Swann Street and Rochester Avenue in south Columbus where a body was found Wednesday in a side yard.
Columbus Police Maj. J.D. Hawk said the man died in a shooting. The victim is described as a male around 18 years old who died from a gunshot wound. His identity has not been released.
The body was found in a yard on Rochester Avenue on the corner of Swann Street.
Hawk said police patrol officers were called around 10 a.m. to a shooting. The call came from the 4100 block of Swann Street, he said.
The neighborhood named Willis Plaza is off Cusseta Road. Hawk said he worked the area when he was a patrol officer.
“Most of the time it’s real quiet,” he said.
