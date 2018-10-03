Former Columbus mayoral candidate says he’ll get last laugh in battle with neighbors

An Army veteran who was a candidate in the Columbus mayoral race in May was fined $1,400 for junk vehicles and other violations that attracted more than a dozen neighbors Wednesday to Environmental Court.
Winfred Shipman Jr. pleaded not guilty to two counts of having junked vehicles, stockpiling materials, improper fencing and violation of the weeds ordinance at 6324 Abbey Drive in the Brittany II subdivision off Biggers Road. Judge Mike Joyner said Shipman must return to the court on Oct. 17 for an abatement hearing on issues.
At the end of the hearing, Joyner said when you take five, six or seven households, it is an issue. The judge held up pictures of the scene at Shipman’s house and said a picture is worth a thousand words.
“These are conditions that have to be addressed,” he said.
A recommendation is expected from the city at the next hearing. “He will testify and order the city to take care of all the problems,” Joyner said. “This is what we got to do to clear it up.”
Led by next door neighbor Margo Truett, she and others said Shipman has materials at his home and you can’t get into the house. Others said he was seen putting sour milk out for rats and he was doing pushups in the rain. In addition to weeds, a city inspector said his fence is higher than the 8-foot limit.
Shipman denied in court that there are rats at his house.
“I do not have rats in my house,” he said. “Rats come out of the sewer. You will see rats. They say I grow rats. I have never sprayed my house.”
David Holt, who lives across the street, remained hopeful after the hearing.
“I always hope more would be done but unfortunately we are constrained by laws that are being used right now,” he said. “We are going to keep pushing, whether it be in two weeks for the abatement hearing. Hopefully, that will push things along. Unfortunately, when you are dealing with something like mental illness, you can see from testimony he gave today he does not believe that anything he has done has been wrong toward his fellow community members and how it’s basically putting their health in harm’s way.”
Standing outside his home, Shipman said he will get the last laugh.
“We’re going to see who gets the last laugh,” he said. “Jesus said not some things are possible. He said all things are possible. Confess in your heart and it will manifest itself. “
He invited a reporter to enter his home to see if he is a hoarder as neighbors claimed to Joyner but he changed his mind at the scene.
“I’ve got stuff in there right now and I don’t want nobody to get hurt,” he said. “They want to take the Health Department and go in my house.”
Shipman said there are no cars in his garage but there are 12 vehicles parked in his yard, including three pickup trucks filled inside and out with donated mattresses, tires and other household items.
Shipman said he has taken in more than $100,000 in donations for the needy.
“What have these people done,” he said.
