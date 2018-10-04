Sheriff’s deputies on scene of standoff at Hampton Place Apartments

Muscogee sheriff’s deputies are involved in a standoff at Hampton Place Apartments off Milgen Road, authorities said.
Sheriff’s Maj. Joe McCrea said deputies were serving an eviction notice around 11 a.m. Thursday when the situation escalated.
The man who barricaded himself in an apartment was talking to authorities earlier, but since has ceased, he said.
Among those responding to the crisis are officers in body armor armed with rifles, and a Columbus Police Department hazardous response team. A police SWAT team arrived on the scene about 12:40 p.m.
Neither residents nor visitors are being allowed into the area of complex deputies have sealed off.
The apartments’ address is 6515 Thea Lane, on the east side of Columbus.
