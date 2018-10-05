Suspect identified and charged after 11-hour standoff at Hampton Place Apartments

A man accused of holding deputies from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office at bay for more than 11 hours Thursday at Hampton Place Apartments faces charges after his arrest.
Anthony Harrelson, 58, was charged with felony obstruction of an officer and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, Sheriff’s Maj. Joe McCrea, a spokesman said Friday. He is held in the Muscogee County Jail for hearings in Municipal and Recorder’s courts.
The sheriff’s office is pleased the incident ended with no injuries. “We were very concerned that it could have had a different outcome,” McCrea said. “We are very thankful nobody got hurt. “
Deputies went to the 6515 Thea Lane apartment about 11 a.m. to serve an eviction on Harrelson. After deputies entered the apartment, Harrelson was armed with a handgun. He told deputies that they would have to kill him to get him out of the apartment.
“He kept saying you’re going to have to kill me,” McCrea said of the suspect. “We are just glad it worked out the way it did.”
At that moment, deputies backed out of the apartment. Crisis negotiators and the Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, which is similar to a SWAT team, were called to the scene. The Sheriff’s Hazardous Device Response Team also brought in a robot and other equipment. Over the next 11 hours, negotiators talked with Harrelson using a robot, cell phone and radios.
After authorities determined that Harrelson wouldn’t surrender, the SRT team made a tactical entry into the apartment just after 10 p.m. using two flash bang devices as a distraction. They made a loud noise and filled the apartment with smoke.
Deputies re-entered the apartment and found Harrelson still armed with the handgun but fortunately he was taken into custody without inflicting any injuries to him or the deputies.
No hazards were found inside the apartment but it was filled with various items. “The guy looked like he is kind of a hoarder,” McCrea said. “He had a bunch of stuff scattered all over the place. “
Harrelson also has outstanding warrants from the Columbus Police Department.
