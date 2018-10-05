Columbus man who shot pregnant girlfriend point-blank wants new trial from state Supreme Court

Jovan Elshawn Thompson had threatened to kill his pregnant girlfriend if she tried to leave him, and he did: He put a gun to her left temple and pulled the trigger as they stood outside his 23rd Street home in Columbus.
Then he panicked, rushing her lifeless body to the hospital and leaving it, telling emergency room workers she was killed in a drive-by shooting, but giving them neither her name nor his before he fled.
The hospital staff did not know 22-year-old Sarahonica Thrasher was seven months’ pregnant, but soon detected the unborn child, still alive, and delivered the baby through an emergency cesarean section. The child survived.
That happened about 4:45 a.m. June 6, 2008. When police caught up with Thompson, then 22, he still was covered in blood, and again claimed Thrasher was killed in a drive-by shooting. But police soon learned Thrasher had a “contact wound,” meaning the gun barrel was pressed to her head, the shot point-blank.
Confronted with this discrepancy, Thompson changed his story, telling investigators Thrasher was leaving his home that night because she could not sleep, and he walked her outside, taking his gun for protection. He was trying to engage the safety when the weapon slipped out of his hand and fired accidentally, striking Thrasher, he said.
He afterward threw the gun into a sewer, he told police, who retrieved the firearm.
During Thompson’s 2009 murder trial, then-prosecutor Lew Barrow told jurors Thompson apparently became jealous when Thrasher checked her phone about 4:30 a.m. that night and then tried to leave Thompson’s home.
The jury found Thompson guilty of murder, attempted feticide and two counts of using a gun to commit a crime. Superior Court Judge John Allen sentenced him to life in prison.
Now 32, Thompson is challenging his conviction before the Georgia Supreme Court, which will hear his appeal Tuesday in Atlanta. His attorney is Robert O’Melveny.
The defense argues Thompson should get a new trial because of three errors:
The court should not have allowed the jury to hear “irrelevant, unfairly prejudicial” evidence Thompson tried to flush marijuana down the toilet before his arrest. This put Thompson’s character into evidence with no bearing on the murder case against him, the defense says.
Also the judge should have informed jurors that if they found Thompson guilty of murder, his mandatory sentence would be life in prison, the defense claims, arguing also that the evidence was insufficient to find him guilty.
The prosecution, represented by District Attorney Julia Slater and the Georgia Attorney General, counters Thompson’s flushing marijuana before the police found it was evidence of his guilty conscience, as was his throwing the gun into a sewer.
Prosecutors cite a state Supreme Court precedent to rebut the defense argument that the judge should have told jurors what penalty Thompson faced. The court ruled in Camp v. State in 1982 that in all felony cases that don’t involve the death penalty, “it is error to allow the jury to have the issue of the consequences of the possible verdicts before it while considering guilt and innocence.”
The evidence against Thompson was sufficient to justify the verdict, prosecutors say.
Thompson has been serving his life sentence at the Dooly State Prison in Unadilla, according to the state Department of Corrections.
