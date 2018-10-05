Columbus man, 20, surrenders to police in fatal shooting on Swann Street

A Columbus man has been charged in the Wednesday shooting death of Tony Brown Allen at 4142 Swann St., police said Friday.
Reginald Wardlaw, 20, is charged with one count of felony involuntary manslaughter and misdemeanor reckless conduct in the death of Allen, 19. He was taken into custody at the Public Safety Center and held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail for an 8 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Police were called about 9:55 a.m. Wednesday to a yard at the location where officers found a shirtless man with a gunshot wound. Allen was pronounced dead by Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton at the scene.
In a statement to police, Wardlaw confessed that he accidentally fired a shot that struck Allen in the chest and killed him.
Newton said preliminary results of an autopsy were returned Thursday from the GBI crime law in Decatur. The report shows Allen died of a gunshot from a 9 mm pistol and his death is still listed as a homicide.
