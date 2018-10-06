Nursing aide accused of taking money from 52-year-old stroke victim at facility

A nursing aide for Coastal Home Care is accused of taking money from a disabled woman at a facility in Columbus, police said.
Keturah Ransome, 28, of Columbus was taken into custody at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Public Safety Center. She is charged with one count each of felony exploitation and intimidation of disabled and misdemeanor theft by taking. A Recorder’s Court hearing for Ransome is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said Ransome was an aide at the Coastal Home Care where she was providing care for a 52-year-old woman who has been stricken by a series of strokes, leaving her permanently disabled. The suspect is accused of taking a money order that should have been used for the woman’s rental deposit.
Police said the money order valued at $98 was cashed at Regions Bank on June 29, 2018. The victim’s rental deposit wasn’t paid.
Comments