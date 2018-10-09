Man arrested trying to get change for fake $50 bill at gas station, Columbus police say

A Montgomery, Ala., man who attempted to get change for a $50 bill Sunday at a Columbus gas station faces a series of charges after officers found $980 in counterfeit money, police said.
Josh Adam Sumpter, 35, was charged with 22 counts of forgery second degree, one count of forgery first degree and one count of possession of a drug related object after his 6:40 a.m. arrest at the Chevron gas station, 5731 Veterans Parkway. He was taken to the Muscogee County Jail and held on bonds totaling $27,250. He appeared briefly in Recorder’s Court on Tuesday but his case was continued until 8 a.m. Friday.
Columbus police were called to the gas station to check on counterfeit bills used at the location. At the scene, police said the suspect presented a $50 bill to the clerk for change at the gas station. Sumpter is accused of possessing four counterfeit $20 bills and 18 $50 bills, totaling $980.
Police seized all the counterfeit bills at the scene.
Forgery second degree and forgery fist degree are both felonies, officials said.
