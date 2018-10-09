She allegedly put poison in a caregiver’s pasta dish. She can stand trial, judge says

Despite her chronic mental illness, a woman accused of using laundry detergent to try to poison a worker at a group home last year was declared competent to stand trial Tuesday.
The competency hearing was before visiting Judge J. Richard Porter III in Muscogee Superior Court, where attorney Michael Bodiford argued Kiwani Veronica Jackson needed additional treatment in a health-care facility to restore her to competency before she could be tried for aggravated assault.
Jackson, 33, is accused of surreptitiously adding detergent to a pasta dish to be served to a supervisor who’d angered her at the Lapaloma Group Home at 4916 Lapaloma Drive in Columbus on June 5, 2017.
During Jackson’s preliminary hearing three days later in Columbus Recorder’s Court, Officer Bradley Waldie testified he was called to the group home at 6:29 p.m., when a supervisor told him Jackson got upset when he told her to change clothes.
“She began to scream and holler at the staff, threatened the staff,” Waldie said.
A witness afterward saw Jackson pour Purex laundry detergent into the supervisor’s pasta and salad.
“It was very well concealed in the salad. It may have looked like dressing,” Waldie testified. “Although in the Alfredo, it did stand out to be blue in color.”
The Recorder’s Court judge ordered her held on $10,000 bond and sent the case to Superior Court.
A week later, public defender Robin King, who represented Jackson in Recorder’s Court, filed a plea of insanity and mental incompetency to stand trial, stating that under the law, Jackson is “insane to such an extent that she is unable to understand the charges against her and is incapable of assisting in her own defense.”
King wrote: “Defendant cannot currently assist her attorney with her defense because she is unable to communicate meaningfully. Defendant does not appear to possess a rational understanding of legal proceedings. Defendant does not understand her situation in relation to these legal proceedings.”
During Tuesday’s hearing, Dr. Robin Perkins, a psychologist with Southwestern Community Forensic Services of Thomasville, testified that Jackson is both bipolar and has schizoaffective disorder, which can cause hallucinations, delusional thinking and extreme depression.
The ailments can cause mania and delusions of grandeur or paranoia, she said: “There are many different types of delusions people can have.” Jackson had a history of hearing voices, she said.
Jackson’s history of mental illness dates back to when she was 2 years old. She was treated seven times at state hospitals, and attempted suicide last year at the jail, Perkins said.
Under Bodiford’s questioning, the psychologist testified Jackson was admitted to a treatment facility in 2011 to restore her mental competency, but the treatment failed.
Perkins said Jackson understood court proceedings, including the fact that a felony charge is more serious than a misdemeanor, but she had difficulty comprehending that prosecutors are not on her side in a criminal case.
Jackson understood what she’s accused of, Perkins said: “She said she didn’t do it, and she didn’t know why she was charged.”
Perkins said Jackson is taking medication that should control her symptoms, though metabolic changes such as illness and aging can affect how well the drugs work.
“My opinion was that she is indeed competent to stand trial at this time,” Perkins said.
Bodiford argued Jackson needs treatment the jail is not well-suited to provide: “This is a chronic illness, and she will probably need treatment for the rest of her life,” he said.
He asked Perkins whether the jail was the best place to provide such care. “Oh no,” Perkins replied.
Jackson has bullied other jail inmates, and got into a Sept. 18 fight with a deputy that resulted in the officer’s sustaining an elbow fracture, Bodiford said. When he last met with her, two deputies with Tasers ready were in the room, and they told him, “If she moves, she’s going to get Tased,” he said.
Bodiford asked Porter to have Jackson sent to a treatment facility to be restored to competency. Senior Assistant District Attorney Kelly argued Jackson is competent, as long as she takes her medication.
Porter declared her competent.
Kelly said the next step in the case is either to take it to trial or negotiate a plea.
