Woman, 24, charged after child found in vehicle left running at Walmart

A woman was arrested late Monday after a child was found alone in a vehicle at the Walmart on Victory Drive.
Raven Furgerson, 24, of Tifton, was charged with one count of reckless conduct, taken to the Muscogee County Jail and later released on bond.
Officer Mike Aguilar was working part time at the 3515 Victory Drive store about 11:50 p.m. when he was flagged down by an employee to check on a child in a vehicle. The vehicle was left running with the child inside in the parking lot.
No injuries were reported ro the child in the incident.
