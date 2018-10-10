‘You want her, you can have her!’: Ex shoots woman’s new boyfriend, Columbus police say

A severely wounded motorist desperate for aid after his girlfriend’s ex-lover shot him twice at Wilson Homes early Sunday rushed for aid to a Columbus police officer conducting a nearby traffic stop, authorities said.
Cpl. Julie Haynes was at Veterans Parkway and River Road about 2 a.m. when she heard gunfire from the nearby housing complex, and seconds later a 2000 Chevy Tahoe came speeding from that direction and stopped by her, officers said.
The driver was a 31-year-old man bleeding profusely from wounds to his left shoulder and back. He told Haynes he’d been shot, and having seen her pull someone over on his way into the apartments, he had raced back to get help, Officer Nathan Tooley said Wednesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
The victim said he’d gone to visit a woman he’d been seeing for about a month, sometimes staying with her overnight after he got off work, Tooley testified. When he arrived, he saw a man standing outside her door and texted her, and she replied that the man was her child’s father, the officer said.
The driver told investigators he did not get out, but the other man approached the Tahoe and yelled, “If you want her, you can have her!” Then the stranger reached for his waist, and the driver sped away, assuming the suspect had a gun.
Bullets flew through the rear window of his Tahoe, two hitting him. The shot through his back nicked a lung, broke two ribs and lodged in his clavicle, Tooley said. Another bullet lodged in the Tahoe’s steering column.
Police questioned the girlfriend, who identified the gunman as Akeem Rashad Banner, 31, Tooley said, so investigators quickly assembled photo lineups to show her and the victim. Both picked out Banner’s picture, the wounded man’s hands shaking in his hospital bed as his circled the photo with a pen, Tooley said.
Banner, who also lives in Wilson Homes, was arrested around 11:30 a.m. Monday when police saw him cross Veterans Parkway from the apartments to Crazy Cecil’s Party Shop at 3217 River Road, Tooley said.
Banner faces charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, shooting a gun near a public street, pointing a pistol at another person, using a gun to commit a crime, and being a convicted felon with a firearm.
Judge Julius Hunter found probable cause to send the case to Muscogee Superior Court, ordering Banner held without bond.
Comments