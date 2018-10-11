Man charged after 14-year-old boy was choked, punched and bitten, police say

A Columbus man faces charges after a 14-year-old boy sustained broken blood vessels in his eyes after he was choked and bitten, police said Wednesday.
Willis Lamond Peoples, 34, was taken into custody at the Public Safety Center at 10:10 a.m. and charged with one count each of cruelty to children first degree and battery. He is held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Friday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Police said Peoples is accused of choking, biting and punching the boy. The youth sustained a bite mark on the right side of his face and broken blood vessels on both of his eyes.
