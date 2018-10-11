Marijuana and THC oil seized during search on Cornell Avenue, police say

A man was arrested Thursday after the Special Operations Unit searched a home on Cornell Avenue and seized THC oil and dangerous weapons, Columbus police said.
Terrence Jarri Jackson, 54, was taken into custody about 11:17 a.m. at 2556 Cornell Ave. He was charged with one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, sale of THC oil, possession of a drug related object, possession of a firearm or knife during an attempt to commit certain crimes and altering the identification on a weapon.
Authorities said Jackson was in possession of machine gun and sawed-off rifle during the search. Officers also seized plastic baggies and a digital scale. Police didn’t indicate the amount of drugs seized during the search.
An initial hearing is set for 8 a.m. Saturday in Recorder’s Court.
According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is believed to be the main mind-altering ingredient in the cannabis plant. The oil is produced by extracting the cannabinoids from the plant material. The DEA states that a drop or two of the liquid on a cigarette is equal to a marijuana joint.
