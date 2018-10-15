One injured, one dead of multiple gunshot wounds after overnight Columbus shooting

One man was killed and another wounded in an overnight shooting on 25th Avenue near Cusseta Road, police said.
Authorities identified the man killed as Curtis Lockhart, 57. Another 57-year-old man with him was wounded.
Shortly after midnight Monday officers were called to 347 25th Ave., where they found both men wounded in the street, authorities said. Both were rushed to the Piedmont Regional midtown campus emergency room, where Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced Lockhart dead from multiple gunshot wounds at 1:02 a.m.
The shooting scene was at the corner of 25th Avenue and Alford Street, two blocks north of Cusseta Road.
The second victim was listed in stable condition Monday, police said. Investigators did not think the two men shot each other, and sought the public’s help in getting more details of what occurred.
“We need anyone with information to contact us,” said Maj. J.D. Hawk.
Anyone with information may contact Sgt. Wendy Holland at 706-225-4453 or wholland@columbusga.org.
By the coroner’s count, Lockhart’s death marks the 29th homicide so far this year in Columbus, but the police count of deaths they classify as murders will be fewer.
Comments