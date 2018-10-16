Teen girl videotapes Columbus man performing sex act under carport, police say

Two young girls told police a man improperly touched them before one videotaped him masturbating under the carport at their home, a Columbus police officer testified in Recorder’s Court Tuesday.
Darrell E. Kelley, who turned 50 on Tuesday, pleaded not guilty two counts of sexual battery, enticing a child for indecent purposes and child molestation involving a 12-year-old and her 17-year-old sister. Because one girl is 17, officer Tyler McCrea reduced one felony sexual battery charge to a misdemeanor. Kelley was ordered held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail and the charges were bound over to Muscogee Superior Court.
McCrea told the court that he was called to a home off McCartha Drive about 12:10 p.m. on Oct. 9 to meet the mother of the girls. She found both of them huddled under the carport after she returned from the store.
Kelley, who was acquainted with the girls’ mother but she had rejected his advances, was hanging around the house that day. After the mother left, one girl said the man ran his hand up her leg and asked to open her legs. The older girl said he touched her legs and her buttocks.
After improperly touching both, McCrea said the man sat in a chair under the carport and started masturbating.
“He is fully exposed,” the officer testified.
The older girl pulled out her cellphone and videotaped Kelley performing the act on himself under the carport. He asked the girls to move their bodies while he was engaged in the act.
By the time the mother returned, the suspect had zipped up his pants. At the scene, McCrea was unable to get proper identification on the suspect. After verifying information, McCrea said he put together a photo lineup and both girls identified Kelly as the suspect.
Police issued warrants for Kelley’s arrest. He was taken into custody about 6:15 p.m. Friday at Staff Zone on Victory Drive.
Hunter said he’s concerned about Kelley committing more crimes if he’s able to make bond.
“He has an extensive record,” the judge said.
Since Kelley’s arrest, McCrea said there is an ongoing investigation by detectives in the Investigative Services Bureau. The suspect may face additional charges.
