Second victim in latest slaying was charged in brutal homicide case last year, police say

A Monday shooting that left one man dead and another injured at 347 25th Ave. included a man charged in connection with a July 10, 2017, homicide investigation.
Curtis Lockhart, 57, was pronounced dead of multiple gunshots at 1:02 a.m. Monday at Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus while Alexander Jackson, 57, remained in stable condition at the same hospital, a spokeswoman said Tuesday.
During a Columbus Recorder’s Court hearing on Aug. 8, 2017, Jackson pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence in connection with a body found burned beyond recognition in the trunk of a stolen car July 10 near Harbison Drive and Head Street.
Although police didn’t identify the location of the homicide, an investigator said Jackson cleaned up blood and evidence at the scene of a deadly shooting before the body was found in the car. Authorities said he was directed to set fire to the evidence.
Police said a 2006 Pontiac G6 was carjacked from the owner on July 9, 2017, at 2936 N. Lumpkin Road. Three men were identified in the carjaking at Big Cats Fuels gas station. The vehicle was later used in a robbery of a Circle K on Wynnton Road, police said.
The body in the trunk was identified as 34-year-old Michael Fleming. DNA from his parents were used to help the GBI crime lab identify him. Reginald Jackson of Columbus was charged Sept. 2, 2017 with murder in the shooting death of Fleming.
In Monday’s shooting, anyone with information should contact Police Sgt. Wendy Holland at 706-225-4453 or wholland@columbusga.org
