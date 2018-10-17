Man faces electronic porn and child exploitation charge after girl gets nude photo

A 36-year-old Columbus man is accused of sending pornographic material to a 16-year-old girl, police said Wednesday.
Jerome Luis Barnes was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of computer or electronic pornograpy and child exploitation prevention. He is held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Friday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
The charge stems from an investigation that started on Aug. 6 after an officer was called to a home near Forrest and Floyd roads. The girl’s mother told the officer about a cell phone found in her daughter’s possession.
An investigation by the Special Victims Unit which also includes sex crimes revealed the suspect sent a picture of a body part to the teen.
Comments