Crime

Peering through bedroom window leads to peeping tom charge on 31st Street, police say

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

October 18, 2018 10:50 AM

A 28-year-old Columbus man was taken to Muscogee County Jail late Wednesday after a woman said a man peered through her bedroom window on 31st Street while she was getting dressed, police said .

Jason Samuel Juriel was charged with one count of peeping tom and loitering after his arrest in the 1000 block of 31st Street. He is held in the jail for 2 p.m. hearing in Recorder’s Court.

Two police officers were called to the 31st Street home about 9:44 p.m. to check on a peeping tom. At the scene , the victim told police that she observed a man watching through her bedroom window as she was getting dressed.

Outside her home, she saw a man next to her driveway and pointed him out to police. “That’s him standing there,” she said.

Juriel was taken into custody without incident.

