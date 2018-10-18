Peering through bedroom window leads to peeping tom charge on 31st Street, police say

A 28-year-old Columbus man was taken to Muscogee County Jail late Wednesday after a woman said a man peered through her bedroom window on 31st Street while she was getting dressed, police said .
Jason Samuel Juriel was charged with one count of peeping tom and loitering after his arrest in the 1000 block of 31st Street. He is held in the jail for 2 p.m. hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Two police officers were called to the 31st Street home about 9:44 p.m. to check on a peeping tom. At the scene , the victim told police that she observed a man watching through her bedroom window as she was getting dressed.
Outside her home, she saw a man next to her driveway and pointed him out to police. “That’s him standing there,” she said.
Juriel was taken into custody without incident.
Comments