Police charge suspect in Columbus shooting that left one man dead, another wounded

Columbus police have charged a suspect in a Monday shooting that left one man dead and another wounded.
Rashawn J. Porter is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the shooting that killed Curtis Lockhart and wounded Alexander Jackson, both 57, shortly after midnight at 347 25th Ave., just north of Cusseta Road.
Both men were rushed to the Piedmont Regional Medical Center, where Lockhart died.
Records show Jackson was charged with tampering with evidence in a 2017 Columbus homicide.
Porter’s initial court hearing is set for 8 a.m. Saturday, but it will be rescheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Wendy Holland at 706-225-4453 or wholland@columbusga.org.
Comments