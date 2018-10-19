Seven arrested after police seize THC, ecstasy and other drugs in raid on Cusseta Road

A man and a woman were arrested on trafficking in marijuana and other charges after the Special Operations Unit searched a home Thursday on Cusseta Road, Columbus police said.
Shayquann Baldwin, 28, and Alexandria Harris, 41, face one count each of trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, possession of ecstasy and possession of cocaine. Both are held in the Muscogee County Jail for a hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Baldwin faces and additional obstruction charge for running from police after the search warrant was executed at 2900 Cusseta Road.
Agents from Special Operations entered the house at 6:22 p.m. Thursday. During the search, police seized 39 ecstasy pills valued at $975, 3.8 ounces of THC worth $2,688, a small amount of marijuana worth $20, a half gram of cocaine with a street value of $50 and digital scales.
The drugs had a total street value of $3,733.
Five other people, ages 28-78 years old, were taken into custody on charges ranging from keeping a disorderly house to possession of methamphetamine, ecstasy and cocaine.
Comments