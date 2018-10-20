Police charge 5 men for seeking sex from undercover police woman on Macon Road

Working a section of Macon Road at Interstate 185, an undercover police woman turned the tables on illegal prostitution by arresting five men accused of offering up to $80 for sex Friday night, Columbus police said.
The suspects were identified as Troy Ward Frazier, 24, of Eufaula, Ala.; Alex Becker, 38, of Panama, City, Fla.; Christopher John Miller, 35, of Columbus; Ricardo Blackmon, 44, of Columbus and Reuben Lawson, 39, of Leesberg, Ga. All were arrested between 10:10 p.m. Friday and 2:50 a.m. Saturday.
Each was charged with one count of pandering and held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder’s Court. All were freed on bond except Lawson late Saturday.
An undercover police officer assigned to the Special Operations Unit was working a detail along Macon Road where men would approach the woman about sex. One agreed to pay $20 for oral sex , three sought sex for $60 and one agreed to pay $80 for sex. One seeking sex agreed to pay $60 for a “hand job.”
All suspects were arrested at the scene on Macon Road, police said. Under state law, pandering is an act of providing what someone else needs or requires, including recruiting prostitutes and soliciting clients for prostitutes.
